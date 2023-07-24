    বাংলা

    Does Bangladesh still have six seasons?

    How can we save our planet?

    Dhee Aroni Pal
    Published : 24 July 2023, 04:31 PM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 04:31 PM

    Bangladesh has six seasons – summer, monsoon, autumn, late autumn, winter and spring. However, does the country really still experience all six seasons anymore?

    Truth be told, we do not.

    In fact, we see more extreme versions of the seasons. The heat swelters in the summer, while the monsoon fluctuates between heavy or no rainfall, accompanied by disasters such as cyclones, drought, and floods.

    The reason for these incongruities is climate change – for which you, me, and everyone else is responsible.

    Although there are naturally occurring factors which contribute to climate change, human beings are also playing an active role in destroying our planet. We are constantly cutting down trees without worrying about greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide being trapped in the atmosphere.

    If there are no trees, how will the carbon dioxide we produce be absorbed? If we keep burning fossil fuels, clear forests, pollute water bodies and contribute to global warming, how will we save the planet we live on?

    Unfortunately, we do not have another planet where humans or animals can live. We all must play a part in protecting the environment and Mother Earth.

    Reporter’s age: 11 | Dhaka

