Does Bangladesh still have six seasons?

Bangladesh has six seasons – summer, monsoon, autumn, late autumn, winter and spring. However, does the country really still experience all six seasons anymore?

Truth be told, we do not.

In fact, we see more extreme versions of the seasons. The heat swelters in the summer, while the monsoon fluctuates between heavy or no rainfall, accompanied by disasters such as cyclones, drought, and floods.

The reason for these incongruities is climate change – for which you, me, and everyone else is responsible.