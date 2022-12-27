My friend was only 15 when she married

Just this year, the daughter of the domestic aide at my grandmother's house, aged 14, was married off. She had been friends with my cousin and I for quite a long time. She usually had a sunny disposition and was very talkative. But days before her marriage, we all noticed a change in her temperament. She wasn't the same girl we had grown up with. She was reticent and looked extremely tired. Right after her marriage, she completely changed, and her mental health deteriorated.

Another case of child marriage affected me personally when I visited my hometown in Pabna in 2020. One of my friends, the same age as me, was married not long before my visit. She was only 15 years old at the time. I had called her a few months earlier to check up on her. Thankfully, she was doing well with her new family. From what I heard, her mother-in-law is very supportive and understanding of her.

I asked her whether she ever felt like studying again or going to school with everyone else. She told me that right after her marriage, her husband asked her if she wanted to go to school, but she had turned him down as she was not a particularly good student. She is learning to embroider hand-knitted quilts from her mother-in-law and is enjoying her time living there. That is a small ray of hope in the midst of what is considered a bleak situation.