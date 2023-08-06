A letter to my best friend

A strong foundation upon which true friends can rely and nurture their relationships is built on trust, loyalty, mutual understanding, support, companionship, selflessness and compassion
To me, friendship is about being there for each other. A true friend will stay by your side through thick and thin and understand you like no one else.
So here’s a letter for my best friend on Friendship Day:
Dear best friend,
You are that one friend that I never want to lose. I love how I can speak to you about everything without any fear or hesitation. Not talking for a day feels like a year, especially when I want to share everything about my life with you – the highs and the lows. I love you. Please don’t ever leave me.
Yours,
Keka
Reporter's age: 15| Dhaka