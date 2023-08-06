    বাংলা

    A letter to my best friend

    Thomas Aquinas, one of the greatest philosophers of the 13th century once said, “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.”

    Karima Ferdousi KekaKarima Ferdousi Keka
    Published : 6 August 2023, 05:01 PM
    Updated : 6 August 2023, 05:01 PM

    To me, friendship is about being there for each other. A true friend will stay by your side through thick and thin and understand you like no one else.

    So here’s a letter for my best friend on Friendship Day:

    Dear best friend,

    You are that one friend that I never want to lose. I love how I can speak to you about everything without any fear or hesitation. Not talking for a day feels like a year, especially when I want to share everything about my life with you – the highs and the lows. I love you. Please don’t ever leave me.

    Yours,

    Keka

    Reporter's age: 15| Dhaka

    friendship
    Friendship Day
