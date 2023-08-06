A letter to my best friend

To me, friendship is about being there for each other. A true friend will stay by your side through thick and thin and understand you like no one else.

So here’s a letter for my best friend on Friendship Day:

Dear best friend,

You are that one friend that I never want to lose. I love how I can speak to you about everything without any fear or hesitation. Not talking for a day feels like a year, especially when I want to share everything about my life with you – the highs and the lows. I love you. Please don’t ever leave me.

Yours,

Keka