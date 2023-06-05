Bangladesh is being engulfed by plastic

World Environment Day 2023 is all about fighting plastic pollution worldwide.

With the ongoing heatwave, temperatures are at a scorching high in Bangladesh. As such, it has become vital to deal with one of the most lethal causes of environmental degradation – plastic.

Studies show that people purchase approximately 1 million plastic bottles every minute and use 5 trillion plastic bags annually. A single plastic wrapper can take as long as 500 years to decompose.

Scientists worldwide have found plastic in the human gut and in aquatic animals, like zooplankton, that give oxygen into the ocean by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.