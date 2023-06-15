Faint Flutter of Openbill Storks in Netrokona's Monatia

A flock of openbill storks are perched high atop the canopies, chirping and hopping from one tree to the other. Villagers in Netrokona’s Monatia wake up in wonderment at their lilting calls and faint flutter every morning.



Locals say several migratory birds have been nesting in Monatia for the last three years. But, the number multiplied during the Bengali months of Kartik and Agrahayon. They have been spotting openbill storks ever since.



According to them, more than 3,000 openbill storks are resting on tree trunks in the village. The birds have been foraging the Bidya, Kuria and Baunya swamps for food.



They peck at tiny snails and molluscs, fish swimming at the swamps' surface, and insects from the paddy fields for survival. Access to shelter and food has made it easier for them to flock and grow in numbers.