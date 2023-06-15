    বাংলা

    Faint Flutter of Openbill Storks in Netrokona's Monatia

    Locals say several migratory birds have been nesting in Monatia for the last three years.

    Mohua Sultana
    Published : 15 June 2023, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 09:20 AM

    A flock of openbill storks are perched high atop the canopies, chirping and hopping from one tree to the other. Villagers in Netrokona’s Monatia wake up in wonderment at their lilting calls and faint flutter every morning.

    Locals say several migratory birds have been nesting in Monatia for the last three years. But, the number multiplied during the Bengali months of Kartik and Agrahayon. They have been spotting openbill storks ever since.

    According to them, more than 3,000 openbill storks are resting on tree trunks in the village. The birds have been foraging the Bidya, Kuria and Baunya swamps for food.

    They peck at tiny snails and molluscs, fish swimming at the swamps' surface, and insects from the paddy fields for survival. Access to shelter and food has made it easier for them to flock and grow in numbers.

    Bird lovers have been showing up from all over to see the not-so-rare appearance of openbill storks at Monatia village.

    Rajib Hossain, Kendua’s acting executive officer, has praised the villagers for providing shelter to the birds. He told Hello, “The villagers have set an incredible precedent. The migratory openbill storks have nested in the trees after finding proper shelter and food here.”

    Reporter's age: 12 | Netrokona

