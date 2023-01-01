Pelé: Long live the king

In 1950, at the tender age of 10, a young boy witnessed his father crying in front of the TV. This was back when men were expected to be stoic at any given moment; crying at all, no matter the circumstance, was frowned upon. Concerned, he asked his father what happened, only to be told Brazil had lost the World Cup to Uruguay on home soil. Hearing this, he responded jokingly, “Don’t cry dad, I'll win the World Cup for you.”

A short seven years later, that same child would rise from abject poverty where he played football barefoot, to become the youngest player ever to play in the World Cup. In Sweden, he also became the youngest to assist, the youngest to score a goal, the youngest to score a hat-trick and finally, the youngest player to ever win the World Cup. Four years later, he would do it again, and then again in 1970 to rack up an unrivalled tally of three world cup titles. Today you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who does not recognise his name: Pelé.