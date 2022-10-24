Ms Marvel review – just a Captain Marvel wannabe?

Between the Marvel fandom and the South Asian community, the buzz was loud and the stakes were high for the debut of Ms Marvel - the first Disney+ superhero show with a South Asian lead, which ended its first season last week.

The makers of Ms Marvel have followed the blueprint of a coming-of-age story with the Hollywood cliché of a ‘quirky and nerdy’ teenager - emphasising the nerdy – and making her, in essence, a Captain Marvel wannabe.



The recent adaptations of Spider-Man have previously fashioned a character as a fan of an already existing superhero, so this seems a bit repetitive. However, it may just be because Marvel thinks of its TV series as different from its movies.

Initially, Ms Marvel’s story seems like the makers tried to pass off Kamala as a discount Captain Marvel, one whose only defining traits are her skin tone and religion.



As far as superhero origins go, the start is a bit dry. Kamala just happens to inherit her powers instead of facing any conflict in getting them. There’s only a mini-montage of her learning to better control her abilities alongside her tech geek sidekick Bruno. Much of the tension instead comes from her community and how they consider her powers a liability in their already risky lives in the states.



That said, the series is far better than the painfully one-dimensional story in the comics. Though it keeps the origin intact, Kamala’s powers and lineage are explored in the later episodes and massively improve the story, while providing it with much-needed depth.



If I had to give Marvel props for anything, it would be how they managed to incorporate the vibrant, modern culture of the Indian subcontinent while showcasing the roots of its long-held traditions. This is particularly interesting as the show depicts the often-overshadowed background of a Pakistani-American Muslim. When it came to the nuances of representation, the show nailed it.

Ms Marvel features old standards, such as gossiping aunties and the particular family dynamics of a South Asian wedding. But it also shows how each of these things translates to an immigrant US community that has travelled in search of better lives, but now finds its mosques and places of worship under surveillance. The casual way this surveillance was portrayed was very refreshing.

Not to mention, the way the writers dealt with the post-partition story of Kamala's family and managed to tie it in with her origin was captivating and was the ultimate hook that kept me coming back for more.

The tongue-in-cheek humour helped too.

The soundtrack, which incorporated western songs and tunes from modern-day South Asian culture, also deserves praise. ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Pasoori’ were featured alongside timeless classics by artists like Bon Jovi and Noor Jehan.

Casual mentions of SRK in the show and the presence of Farhan Akhter and Fawad Khan among the cast were other bits of bait for the South Asian community, but worked well.

Iman Vellani, who plays Ms Marvel, will return to the screen alongside Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Korean heartthrob Park Seo Joon for 'The Marvels' on Jul 28 2023, and I, for one, shall keep my eyes peeled to see how that combination plays out.

Reporter's Age: 17 District: Dhaka