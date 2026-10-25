5 more die with measles symptoms, 76 more cases confirmed

Five more people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from suspected cases this year to 1,227.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 104 people have died from confirmed measles, taking the combined death toll from measles and suspected cases to 1,123.

A DGHS bulletin issued on Sunday said three deaths were reported in Dhaka Division, two each in the Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, and one in Mymensingh Division.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 502.

Sylhet reported 200 deaths, Chattogram 107, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 88, Barishal 65, Khulna 51 and Rangpur 17.

The health directorate also reported 1,280 people with suspected measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, while 76 people tested positive for measles.

A further 1,189 patients with suspected measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during the period.

Of them, 467 were in Dhaka Division, 219 in Chattogram, 122 in Sylhet, 135 in Barishal, 75 in Khulna, 105 in Mymensingh, 36 in Rangpur and 30 in Rajshahi.

According to DGHS figures, 196,703 people with suspected measles had been admitted to hospitals since Mar 15. Of them, 188,674 had recovered and returned home.

The total number of people recorded with disease symptoms over the period reached 221,164, including 23,400 confirmed cases.

The health directorate has been tracking measles and suspected cases, along with related deaths, since Mar 15.

Not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside hospital care are tested for measles, meaning the actual number of infections is unknown.

The health directorate records data on patients who seek treatment or are admitted to hospitals.