J&J's experimental dengue pill prevents infection in mice, monkeys

The company said in a statement it has already completed an early-stage trial of the experimental treatment, known as JNJ-1802, in healthy human volunteers, which showed it to be safe and well tolerated. J&J is now testing the drug in a randomized Phase II clinical trial.

Studies in lab animals confirmed prior work showing the drug blocks the action of two viral proteins, preventing the virus from making copies of itself.

The company said in a statement it aims to develop the drug as both a treatment for dengue and to prevent infections.