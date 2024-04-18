Dengue kills 1 more after 5 days as toll hits 24

Dengue has claimed another life in Bangladesh five days after the last fatality was reported.





The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased to 24 with the one death reported in Barishal in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday.

Hospitals in Bangladesh admitted 23 new dengue patients in a day, with six in Dhaka, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,939 after the worst outbreak last year.