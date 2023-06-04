Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer

Novartis breast cancer drug Kisqali cut the risk of recurrence by more than 25% in a pivotal trial on women diagnosed at an early stage, positioning the Swiss drugmaker to win new patients and but facing strong competition from Eli Lilly.

The company on Friday said the relative risk reduction of cancer recurrence was 25.2% and that the results were broadly consistent regardless of patients' menopausal status or cancer progression status. The results were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago.

The Swiss drugmaker's shares rose, even as the efficacy read-out fell short of that of a drug by Lilly, but a more favourable side effect profile might swing the balance in favour of Kisqali.