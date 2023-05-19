    বাংলা

    WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants

    New formulations should aim to produce antibody responses to the XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.16 variants, the advisory group said

    Reuters
    Published : 19 May 2023, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 08:21 AM

    A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group on Thursday recommended that this year's COVID-19 booster shots be updated to target one of the currently dominant XBB variants.

    New formulations should aim to produce antibody responses to the XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.16 variants, the advisory group said, adding that other formulations or platforms that achieve neutralising antibody responses against XBB lineages could also be considered.

    The group suggested no longer including the original COVID-19 strain in future vaccines, based on data that the original virus no longer circulates in human beings and shots targeting the strain produce "undetectable or very low levels of neutralising antibodies" against currently circulating variants.

    COVID-19 vaccine makers like Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc are already developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating strains.

    The US Food and Drug Administration is also set to hold a meeting of outside experts in June to discuss the strain compositions of COVID-19 shots for later this year; vaccine manufacturers will be expected to update their shots once the strains are selected.

    The bivalent booster shots developed and distributed last year targeted two different strains - the Omicron variant as well as the original virus.

    WHO's advisory group, which recommends if changes are needed to the composition of future COVID-19 shots, said currently approved vaccines should continue to be used in accordance with the agency's recommendations.

    In late March, WHO had revised its COVID vaccination recommendations and suggested healthy children and adolescents might not necessarily need a shot, but older and high-risk groups should get a booster between six and 12 months after their last vaccine.

    The latest recommendations come about two weeks after WHO ended the global emergency status for COVID-19.

    RELATED STORIES
    A microphone of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is placed on a tripod along a roadside in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2022.
    NDTV profit plunges about 98%
    NDTV reported a consolidated net profit of 5.9 million rupees ($72,206.58) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 241.6 million rupees a year earlier
    Ashes 2019 - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 22, 2019 Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after losing his wicket
    Khawaja heads to England with low expectations
    Khawaja has a batting average of 19.66 from six Tests in England, less than half his career average of 47.81
    A person buys produce from a fruit and vegetable market stall in central London, Britain, August 19, 2022.
    World food prices rise for first time in a year
    As economies recover from significant slowdowns, demand will increase, exerting upward pressure on food prices, according to the FAO chief economist
    World Athletics Championships – women’s 100 metres victory ceremony – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 7, 2017 – Tori Bowie of the US (Gold) poses with her medal.
    Former world 100m champion Bowie dies
    The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk