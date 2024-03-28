Bangladesh orders safer anaesthesia alternatives after circumcision deaths

The health ministry has directed hospitals to use isoflurane or sevoflurane as anesthetics for patients undergoing surgery, replacing halothane.

The Health Services Division issued a notification on Wednesday directing the Directorate General of Health Services, the Directorate General of Drug Administration, and other health authorities to take steps to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths and misuse.

Recently, two children died after receiving anaesthesia for circumcision. Their deaths have raised concerns about the administration of the drug in the country.

Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, 10, was taken to JS Diagnostic and Medical Check-up Centre in Dhaka's Malibagh for circumcision by his family but died after the procedure.