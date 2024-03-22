Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, geophysics agency says

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.

The quake followed a 6 magnitude tremor reported more than four hours earlier.

The epicentre was located around 130 km north of Tuban in East Java province, BMKG said.

The tremors were felt strongly in East Java, its capital Surabaya, as well as cities in neighbouring provinces, according to multiple postings by social media users in those areas.