    বাংলা

    March marks yet another record in global heat

    Each of the last 10 months ranked as the world's hottest on record, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, according to EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service

    Reuters
    Published : 9 April 2024, 03:42 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 03:42 AM

    The world just experienced its warmest March on record, capping a 10-month streak in which every month set a new temperature record, the European Union's climate change monitoring service said on Tuesday.

    Each of the last 10 months ranked as the world's hottest on record, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin.

    The 12 months ending with March also ranked as the planet's hottest ever recorded 12-month period, C3S said. From April 2023 to March 2024, the global average temperature was 1.58 degrees Celsius above the average in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

    Last 10 months all broke global temperature records

    Climate change continues to drive exceptional heat

    Already, 2023 was the planet's hottest year in global records going back to 1850.

    Extreme weather and exceptional temperatures have wreaked havoc this year.

    Climate change-driven drought in the Amazon rainforest region unleashed a record number of wildfires in Venezuela from January-March, while drought in Southern Africa has wiped out crops and left millions of people facing hunger.

    Marine scientists also warned last month a mass coral bleaching event is likely unfolding in the Southern Hemisphere, driven by warming waters, and could be the worst in the planet's history.

    The primary cause of the exceptional heat were human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, C3S said. Other factors pushing up temperatures include El Nino, the weather pattern that warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

    El Nino peaked in December-January and is now weakening, which may help to break the hot streak toward the end of the year.

    But despite El Nino easing in March, the world's average sea surface temperature hit a record high, for any month on record, and marine air temperatures remained unusually high, C3S said.

    "The main driver of the warming is fossil fuel emissions," said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute.

    Failure to reduce these emissions will continue to drive the warming of the planet, resulting in more intense droughts, fires, heatwaves and heavy rainfall, Otto said.

    RELATED STORIES
    General Motors assembly worker loads engine block castings on to the assembly line at the GM Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Michigan, U.S. August 21, 2019. Rebecca Cook
    US manufacturing on the mend; rising raw material prices pose obstacle
    While the manufacturing rebound is a boost for the economy's growth prospects, the rise in raw material prices suggested goods inflation could pick up in the months ahead
    Crawley calls for refinement to 'Bazball' after India defeat
    Crawley calls for refinement to 'Bazball'
    Former England captains including Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton urged the England team to temper their strategy laid out for the side by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum
    A saleswoman picks gold necklaces to show it to a customer inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kochi, India, May 7, 2019.
    India's March gold imports set to drop 90%
    Lower imports by India, the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal, could limit a rally in global prices that hit a record high earlier this month
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v FC Barcelona - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - March 3, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Athletic Bilbao's Imanol Garcia de Albeniz
    Barcelona and Athletic share spoils in goalless draw
    Barca suffered two injury blows, with midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri forced out in the first-half

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor