Bangladesh government aims to curb pollution over next 100 days

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has announced a 100-day programme aimed at reducing all sorts of pollution in Bangladesh.
He said the programme took effect from Thursday.
As part of the move, as many as 500 brickyards around the capital Dhaka, which are harming the fertility of the soil and causing air pollution, will be razed to the ground. Steps will be taken to make environment-friendly blocks more available, he mentioned.
The programme will also include updating the law and policy, waste management, and initiation of smart technology to keep the industrial ETPs effective. It also involves mapping hills and natural reservoirs to reclaim them from those who encroached on it.
The plans also include the reception of $15 billion over a span of five years from the Loss and Damage Fund in a bid to combat climate change.
The ministry aims to swiftly respond to the people’s “desires” in implementing this programme transparently, with accountability and proper capacitation, it said.