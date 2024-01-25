Bangladesh government aims to curb pollution over next 100 days

The programme will also include updating the law and policy, waste management, and initiation of smart technology to keep the industrial ETPs effective. It also involves mapping hills and natural reservoirs to reclaim them from those who encroached on it.

The plans also include the reception of $15 billion over a span of five years from the Loss and Damage Fund in a bid to combat climate change.

The ministry aims to swiftly respond to the people’s “desires” in implementing this programme transparently, with accountability and proper capacitation, it said.