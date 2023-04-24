Heatwaves in India drive leading clean-energy state back to coal

A windy monsoon in Karnataka, India's leading state for clean energy production, last year eased pressure on the local government's three thermal coal-power plants, as humming wind turbines met power demand amid pleasant temperatures.

But to tackle this year's hot, energy-guzzling summer, with city-dwellers ramping up their use of air-conditioners and farmers their water pumps to combat heatwaves and above-normal temperatures, the coal-fed plants are now running full throttle.

The south Indian state's maximum day-time temperature has been hovering three to four degrees Celsius above the 36-40C that is usual at this time of year, weather officials said.

Recently praised by researchers for its preparedness for the energy transition, Karnataka's situation foretells the challenge facing India as the planet warms: the need to fall back on coal as the only reliable fuel despite a growing clean energy supply.

India has set a target for 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030 - also the year by which the country's coal demand is estimated to rise by 60%, to up to 1.5 billion tonnes, to meet growing electricity needs.

On April 19, when the top temperature in the state touched 41.5C, Karnataka recorded its highest-ever power consumption on a single day, at 309 million units, officials said.

Kapil Mohan, additional chief secretary with Karnataka's energy department, described April as the "peak summer month" with record temperatures and high power consumption.

Solar energy production is plentiful during summer, but wind power tends to decrease and hydropower reservoirs go dry, he added.