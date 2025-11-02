Environment advisor orders nationwide anti-air pollution drive by agencies

Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan has directed all relevant agencies to jointly launch coordinated operations to tackle air pollution across Bangladesh.

Speaking at an emergency coordination meeting held on Sunday at the Water Development Board headquarters, the advisor announced that the Department of Environment, the city corporations, BRTA and RAJUK, among others, will jointly participate in enforcement drives against air pollution in the capital.

“No illegal brick kilns will be allowed to operate in the degraded airshed zone of Savar,” she said, adding that the authorities concerned had already been instructed to take necessary action.

She also stressed that building construction and renovation must be conducted under proper coverings, warning that “violators will face legal consequences”.

She said the burning of dry leaves and waste in parks must be completely stopped, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone doing so.

The meeting adopted several key decisions to curb pollution, including:

Planting trees and creepers along road dividers in urban areas to help absorb pollutants.

Regular water sprinkling on the streets by city corporations to control dust.

Implementing extensive public awareness campaigns to reduce air pollution and promote responsible practices.