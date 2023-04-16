Race to the bottom for deep-sea minerals centers on tiny Nauru

The Pacific island nation of Nauru and its roughly 11,000 residents are at the center of the increasingly contentious debate over whether the world's seabeds should be mined for nickel and other green energy transition minerals.

The complex fight pits competing visions of how best to protect the environment against each other. Nauru is calling for the rapid electrification of the world's economy to stem climate-warming carbon emissions - a step that requires more minerals - while conservationists believe that mining the ocean floor would threaten the biodiversity of vital ecosystems.

The United Nations' International Seabed Authority (ISA), authorised to permit and regulate mining in waters that fall outside of national jurisdiction, failed after weeks of negotiations in Jamaica to finalize standards late last month for deep-sea mining, which involves extracting polymetallic nodules from the seabed at depths of 4 to 6 kilometres (2.5 to 4 miles).

Negotiations will continue virtually in the coming weeks, but a process triggered by Nauru in 2021 means the ISA must start accepting deep-sea mining applications this July, even if standards are not set.

Environmentalists are concerned that mining companies may soon be able to operate unimpeded across the world's seabeds, though Nauru officials are calling for firm standards so the nascent industry can move forward.

"It's not about having a free-for-all," Margo Deiye, Nauru's ambassador to the United Nations and ISA, told Reuters. "Our interest is in having legal certainty and having responsible development."

Other nations could also apply to start mining come July, but Nauru became the most prominent supporter after triggering the two-year countdown, which it was legally allowed to do under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Nauru is working with Canada's The Metals Company (TMC), which has widely promoted its plans to extract deep-sea minerals for Glencore Plc and others.