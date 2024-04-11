Tennis drama 'Challengers' showcases Zendaya's versatility

Zendaya relished the double duty of producing "Challengers", a tense drama set in the world of professional tennis, and starring in the film's leading role.

"I think every time that you do it, you learn something new about yourself. You get to learn from your peers and grow," said the Hollywood star, who previously produced "Malcolm & Marie" and her hit HBO series "Euphoria".

"It allows for you to have a seat at the table to protect yourself and your fellow actors and community members," Zendaya, 27, said as she premiered the movie in London on Wednesday.