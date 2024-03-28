'The Batman,' a 2022 blockbuster, wasn't plagiarised, US judge rules

Warner Bros Entertainment didn't steal the plot for its 2022 blockbuster "The Batman" from a writer who created a story about the caped crusader three decades earlier, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer also said the writer Christopher Wozniak infringed copyrights belonging to DC Comics, which employed him as a freelance artist in 1990 when he wrote "The Ultimate Riddle," later retitled "The Blind Man's Hat."

"We respectfully disagree with the court's decision and are considering our next steps," Wozniak's lawyer, Terry Parker, said in an email.

Wozniak claimed he was "stunned" to learn that "The Batman" was a near copy of "The Ultimate Riddle," with the Riddler terrorising a Gotham City beset by crime and controlled by a corrupt banking cartel.