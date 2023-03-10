Actor Robert Blake, star of 'Baretta' and 'In Cold Blood,' dead at age 89

After outgrowing child roles and serving in the Army, Blake worked steadily in television and appeared in movies such as "Pork Chop Hill," "The Purple Gang" and "Town Without Pity."

He was short in stature but possessed a swaggering, tough-talking persona - on and off the screen. Blake's breakthrough came with a chilling portrayal of Perry Smith, one of two drifters who killed a family of four, in screenwriter-director Richard Brooks' movie version of Capote's fact-based bestselling novel, "In Cold Blood."

'DON'T DO THE CRIME ...'

Blake followed with lead roles in the films "Electra Glide in Blue" and "Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here," but his biggest fame came playing unconventional big-city detective Tony Baretta from 1975 through 1978 on ABC.

His street-wise "Baretta" character was rough around the edges and often wore disguises to solve crimes. He kept a pet cockatoo named Fred and was known for such catch phrases as: "And you can take that to the bank," and "That's the name of that tune." The show's theme song centered on the line "Don't do the crime if you can't do the time."

The role earned Blake an Emmy in 1975 and another nomination in 1977.

He also garnered Emmy nominations for playing a real-life mass murderer in the 1993 television movie "Judgment Day: The John List Story" and the Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa in "Blood Feud" in 1983.

Blake returned to television in 1986, creating the series "Hell Town" and starring in it as a priest who helps street kids. He quit after several episodes, later telling the Los Angeles Times that he was behaving erratically and having suicidal thoughts.

His last acting job was a role listed as "Mystery Man" in David Lynch' s 1997 film "Lost Highway," about a man who kills his wife.

Blake's acting work was overshadowed four years later by the Bakley murder, which remains unsolved. Bakley had been married nine times when she met Blake in 1999, and had supported herself by maintaining multiple identities and using magazine ads to persuade men to send her money, authorities said.

She also was reportedly obsessed with marrying a celebrity, and in 2000 gave birth to a girl. A paternity test showed that the father was Blake, not Christian Brando, son of actor Marlon Brando, who Bakley had been dating simultaneously.

Blake and Bakley had been married six months when they went to dinner at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles' Studio City section on May 4, 2001. Afterward, she waited in their nearby car while he went back to the restaurant to retrieve a pistol he said he had mistakenly left in the eatery. Blake told police he returned to the car to find his wife bleeding from gunshots.

Investigators determined Blake's gun did not kill Bakley and the real murder weapon was found in a dumpster nearby.

MURDER, NO WITNESSES

Blake was arrested and charged with murder almost a year later and spent several months in jail before being granted bail. When he went on trial in 2005 prosecutors had no witnesses or solid evidence linking him to the killing and built their case on the premise that Blake wanted Bakley dead because he felt she had tricked him into marriage by getting pregnant.

Prosecutors argued that Blake had initially sought to gain custody of their daughter from a woman he despised and considered a bad influence, and had even tried kidnapping the child, before marrying Bakley in November 2000 to get her to drop child abduction charges against him.