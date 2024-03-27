Krispy Kreme shares jump as US partnership with McDonald's goes national

Krispy Kreme said its donuts would be available across McDonald's US restaurants by the end of 2026 as the companies expand a pilot project, sending its shares surging 23% on Tuesday.

The companies were testing the programme in 160 McDonald's restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas as part of the partnership that began in October, 2022.

The phased roll-out of the program will begin in the second half of 2024, the companies said.

Krispy Kreme said it would not supply its donuts to any other quick service restaurant in the US through Dec 31, 2026, as part of the agreement.

The company has been aiming to open its outlets in at least 75,000 points of access such as quick-service restaurants and grocery stores around the world through a hub-and-spoke model.