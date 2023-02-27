'Everything Everywhere' dominates SAG honours, setting stage for Oscars

When the cast took the stage for the ensemble award, Yeoh handed the microphone to 94-year-old James Hong, who played her father in the film.

In the early days of his career, Hong recounted, producers said, "Asians were not good enough. And they are not box office.

"But look at us now."

"Everything Everywhere" previously scored the top accolades at the Directors Guild and Producers Guild awards. The movie also is a commercial success, selling more than $107 million worth of tickets. It is the highest-grossing movie ever for film distributor A24.

The SAG award for best male movie actor went to Brendan Fraser for playing a reclusive, severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter in "The Whale."

An emotional Fraser said his younger self "never would have believed that I would have been offered the role of my life" of Charlie, the man in the "Whale" who "is on a raft of regrets in a sea of hope."

"I've been on that sea and I've rode that wave," he said.

In television categories, the cast of "Abbott Elementary," a mockumentary about teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia, won best TV comedy ensemble.

"The White Lotus" cast landed the drama series award for the show's second season, set in Italy, about wealthy vacationers and the staff who served them at a ritzy resort.

Sally Field, 76, received a lifetime achievement award for an acting career that began nearly 60 years ago with TV hits "Gidget" and "The Flying Nun" before an Oscar-winning film run that took her from "Norma Rae" to "Steel Magnolias" to "Forrest Gump" to "Lincoln."