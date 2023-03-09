What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Will Smith slap

Show producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said they hope to keep the spotlight this time on the year's nominated movies and the people who brought them to life.

"I don't think anybody is particularly looking to harp too much on what's happened in the past," Weiss said.

The show will be broadcast on Walt Disney Co's ABC network.

In a departure from recent years when the Academy nominated many little-seen films, the field of best picture contenders features many of the biggest box-office hits of 2022. They include "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"We're there to entertain, and to highlight the great movies this year, many of which people have seen, which is great for us," Kirshner said.

Like other awards shows, the Oscars have lost viewers in recent years, particularly among younger people who are glued to social media. Weiss said the team was planning to pepper the show with moments that they hope would spread on Twitter and TikTok.

Pop superstar Rihanna will sing her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Wakanda Forever." Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and the band Son Lux will perform "This is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere."

"Natuu Natuu" singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava also will appear with their song from Indian action film "RRR."

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who helped navigate the 2017 mix-up when the wrong best-picture winner was announced, will be back to host this year's ceremony.

A promo for the show described Kimmel as "unflappable and unslappable."