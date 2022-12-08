The Game of the Year award comes down to two behemoths – will ‘God of War’ or ‘Elden Ring’ triumph?

The Game Awards are decided by a mixture of audience reaction, critical acclaim and industry favour. In that sense, Ragnarok has stiff competition from Elden Ring.

Many of the biggest and most popular single-player games of the last decade have been open-world games. These games offer a massive swathe of content to sink hours and hours into. They are games with massive scope and scale, that allows the player to get lost in their worlds. However, the proliferation of these games over the past few years has led to a bit of fatigue setting in. In many cases, such as Ubisoft’s still extremely popular Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed games, there is a focus on quantity over quality. These games are often loose and a bit repetitive, failing to engage the audience and offering up standard and trope-heavy narratives and experiences.

That is why FromSoft’s Elden Ring is such a breath of fresh air. Known for the tight, difficult gameplay and elegant, evocative storytelling of the Souls games, From reached new heights with their first foray into the open-world genre this year. The game still features the slightly masochistic flavour of its previous titles – that deliciously addictive loop of smashing into a wall against a particularly devious trap or seemingly insurmountable boss enemy before emerging triumphant – but also expands into a world as mysterious and intriguing as any found in the video game medium. The breadth of the world put together by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R R Martin of Game of Thrones fame allows players to not only take a little breather when a difficult hurdle seems too daunting but also uncover an entire universe of rich, haunting secrets.

By the time you’re done appreciating the detail and versatility (and have upgraded your character a bit), you’ll be ready to conquer that previous roadblock. The victory players achieve there not only feels earned but also personal. It is a true triumph of game flow. Once the player is hooked, the exciting and unique locations and the delightful enigmas around the world will not only make the thousands of deaths that it took to explore worth it, but actually compelling.

In 2018, God of War had a leg-up on Red Dead Redemption 2 at the Game Awards in terms of novelty. After all, it was completely reworking the tone, style and setting of a once-beloved series and taking it to new heights. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a step up from its predecessor in terms of immersion, but it still stuck with many of the same tropes of the Western genre.

Similarly, while Elden Ring is similar to the older Souls series of games, it is an ambitious expansion of them too, pushing the limits of the open-world RPG genre with a unique and captivating entry that will be a touchstone for game designers for years to come. It doesn’t hurt that it was, by far, the most successful of From’s games, reaching millions of new players unfamiliar with the Souls sub-genre.

Though Ragnarok is a significantly improved sequel to an already great game, I believe Elden Ring retains the upper hand. Similarly, the first Red Dead Redemption also won Game of the Year, as God of War did in 2018. Though FromSoft got its own Game of the Year with Sekiro, there is less overlap between those games in terms of flavour, setting and style.

In the end, I believe Elden Ring remains the favourite to take home this year’s crown. Ragnarok is a true achievement and an excellent example of the form, but it is still developing a familiar tune. Elden Ring is genre-defining and its quality and daring individuality deserve recognition.

But, regardless of who wins, the Game of the Year award will serve as a reminder of the excellent experiences gamers have been treated to this year.

This article is a preview of video games coverage at Stripe, bdnews24.com’s page for exciting, in-depth analysis of society and culture from a youth perspective. The page is set to launch soon.