    Internet personality Tate brought to Romanian court on UK arrest warrant

    Tate was indicted for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 07:53 AM

    Internet personality Andrew Tate was brought into court in Romania on a British arrest warrant pending an investigation into allegations of sexual aggression, his PR representative said on Tuesday.

    Tate, who gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle, was indicted in June in Romania along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have denied.

    "Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were forcibly detained for 24 hours and handed a European arrest warrant by UK authorities. The charges, dating back to 2012-2015, include allegations of sexual aggression," his PR representative said in a statement.

    "The Bucharest Court of Appeal is slated to make a pivotal decision today on whether to execute the mandate."

