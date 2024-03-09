Atom bomb survivor hopes Japan debut of 'Oppenheimer' will stoke nuclear debate

Teruko Yahata was eight when she saw a blueish-white light envelop the sky over her home city of Hiroshima one summer morning, moments before the first atomic bomb explosion knocked her unconscious and levelled swathes of the Japanese city.

Now 86, she is eager to be among the first to see the film "Oppenheimer" at its delayed opening in Japan on Mar 29, hoping the biopic of the scientist who led the development of the bomb will reinvigorate debate over nuclear weapons.

"I don't hold a grudge against Mr Oppenheimer himself or anything like that. It's a much bigger issue," said Yahata, who often speaks on behalf of survivors of the nuclear blasts in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War Two.

"I think it's important for the Oppenheimer film to be screened in Japan, so we can learn from it and not lose that awareness that we need to preserve a future for our loved ones."

The film about atomic bomb pioneer J Robert Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is expected to win numerous Oscars at next week's Academy Awards, having already grossed nearly $1 billion since its opening in July 2023.