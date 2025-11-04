Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Liam Hemsworth leads 'The Witcher' in season four 'refresh'

He takes over the role from Henry Cavill, who has played the monster hunter since the series began

'The Witcher' returns with Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth attends the UK premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' in London, Britain, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Hanna Rantala, Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2025, 10:21 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2025, 10:21 PM

Related Stories
'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive'
'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive'
Read More
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
Pakistan beat S Africa in last-over thriller
Pakistan beat S Africa in last-over thriller
Pakistan's Rauf banned over Asia Cup behaviour
Pakistan's Rauf banned over Asia Cup behaviour
4 BNP leaders expelled in Meherpur
4 BNP leaders expelled in Meherpur
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More