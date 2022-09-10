Disney unveils new projects, including 'Inside Out 2'

Disney and Pixar announced on Friday that the movie "Inside Out 2," was currently in development and will be in theaters in the summer of 2024.

"Inside Out" star Amy Poehler announced that she will return for the Pixar sequel, which will focus on teenage Riley's emotions.

Other announcements on the first day of the 2022 D23 convention for Disney fans included upcoming projects, "Peter and Wendy," "MUFASA," a live action "Snow White," "Win or Lose," "Wish," "Strange World," "Iwaju" and "ELIO."