'Chainsaw Man' is all action, even in its quieter moments

From the first fight scene, where our hero Denji transforms into a demon with chainsaws bursting from his head and arms, Chainsaw Man throws viewers into a visually arresting world both grotesque and scintillating.

Every slash and cut of these chainsaws is rendered in fluid animation, and accompanied by thrilling fight choreography and intriguing visuals that hooks viewers in from the pilot episode.

Adapted from the hit manga, Chainsaw Man, follows down-on-his-luck teen Denji who dies while trying to pay off his father’s debts. But a demon saves Denji, giving him the power to transform into a demon-human hybrid. As he’s coming to terms with his new lease on life, the Government tracks him down and gives him two options – live as a demon hunter or die.

My manga-loving friends were calling Chainsaw Man the next big thing in anime. As an anime-only viewer, I went in blind, but was struck by the show’s confidence. The story-telling follows the lead of the action, adopting a ‘show don’t tell’ approach that is very fitting for the action genre, but is often missing from other action anime that gets bogged down in exposition. This show keeps moving – and is all the better for it.