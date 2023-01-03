'Chainsaw Man' is all action, even in its quieter moments

From the first fight scene, where our hero Denji transforms into a demon with chainsaws bursting from his head and arms, Chainsaw Man throws viewers into a visually arresting world both grotesque and scintillating.
Every slash and cut of these chainsaws is rendered in fluid animation, and accompanied by thrilling fight choreography and intriguing visuals that hooks viewers in from the pilot episode.
Adapted from the hit manga, Chainsaw Man, follows down-on-his-luck teen Denji who dies while trying to pay off his father’s debts. But a demon saves Denji, giving him the power to transform into a demon-human hybrid. As he’s coming to terms with his new lease on life, the Government tracks him down and gives him two options – live as a demon hunter or die.
My manga-loving friends were calling Chainsaw Man the next big thing in anime. As an anime-only viewer, I went in blind, but was struck by the show’s confidence. The story-telling follows the lead of the action, adopting a ‘show don’t tell’ approach that is very fitting for the action genre, but is often missing from other action anime that gets bogged down in exposition. This show keeps moving – and is all the better for it.
The first episode kicks off with a montage showing Denji waking up in his shanty room, showing his lived experience through his own eyes before shifting to the perspective of an outsider. Through these techniques the show, with its crisp animation and bleak colour palette, conveys visually what is often spoken aloud, giving it a terse, efficient rhythm.
The plotting and dialogue carry the same sensibility. They flow naturally, free of padding and the usual exposition dumps that talk down to the audience. Even the pauses between the exchanges carry weight, as if viewers can still feel the pain carried by each of the characters as they live in a brutal world where death can come at any time from devils.
That world, despite its fantastical nature, feels grounded. Denji is living in horrendous poverty at the start of the series. So much so that his dreams of the extravagant ‘good life’ top out with him being able to eat bread with jam. But his child-like, innocent nature of Denji’s character cuts through the dark reality, preventing the show from growing too gloomy.
There’s a good mixture of broad comedy that helps lighten the tone, with Denji and his childish demon-hunting partner Power contrasting with the stoic cop vibes of Aki and the creepily pleasantness of Makima. But the show does a good job of not going too over-the-top with the gags. They fit the world and often seem like the kind of humour we use every day to mask hurt and dealing with day-to-day problems.
The fight scenes serve as the explosive climax to the build-up of the rest of the show. Other big action anime of the moment are a bit theatrical, though not in a bad way. My Hero Academia has bold, broad attacks with their own names and histories and even Jujutsu Kaisen loves to trace its overpowered moves to flashback scenes that demonstrate their power. In Chainsaw Man, the fighting is fast, and brutal - bodies crashing together and being flung apart. No explanations, no expositions, no flashbacks. Even the CGI elements, which fit awkwardly into the first fight, recede as the show continues and the beautiful, bloody choreography comes to the fore. It’s gruesome and gory, but somehow glorious.
The show’s first season isn’t over yet, so it’s hard to say whether the series can keep up its momentum. But so far, those who waited for the anime to dive into Chainsaw Man will be delighted to find an exhilarating, action-packed series that makes good on the promise of a different kind of action show.
This article was written for Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication with a focus on culture and society from a youth perspective.