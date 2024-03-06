From march to movie: 'Rustin' inspires generations of activists

When the biographical drama film "Rustin" was released in 2023, it served as a history lesson for some and a walk down memory lane for others.

"It was a beautiful time, I felt like I was in a heavenly choir," said Brenda Beadenkopf, whose late father, Charlie Walker, worked with the real-life Bayard Rustin to plan the 1963 March on Washington.

Beadenkopf attended the march at age 15 and recalls singing many songs, including the anthem of the civil rights movement, "We Shall Overcome."

The Netflix-distributed movie stars "The Color Purple" actor Colman Domingo as Rustin and chronicles how the gay civil rights activist planned the 1963 March on Washington with over 200,000 people in attendance to combat racism in the United States.

Domingo received a best actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the late activist.