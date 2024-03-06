    বাংলা

    From march to movie: 'Rustin' inspires generations of activists

    The biographical drama film stars actor Colman Domingo as Rustin and chronicles how a gay civil rights activist planned the 1963 March on Washington

    Alicia PowellReuters
    Published : 6 March 2024, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 05:43 AM

    When the biographical drama film "Rustin" was released in 2023, it served as a history lesson for some and a walk down memory lane for others.

    "It was a beautiful time, I felt like I was in a heavenly choir," said Brenda Beadenkopf, whose late father, Charlie Walker, worked with the real-life Bayard Rustin to plan the 1963 March on Washington.

    Beadenkopf attended the march at age 15 and recalls singing many songs, including the anthem of the civil rights movement, "We Shall Overcome."

    The Netflix-distributed movie stars "The Color Purple" actor Colman Domingo as Rustin and chronicles how the gay civil rights activist planned the 1963 March on Washington with over 200,000 people in attendance to combat racism in the United States.

    Domingo received a best actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the late activist.

    Sarah Davidson, currently an activist in Washington, DC, travelled from Arkansas to attend the march at the age of 15.

    The film allowed her to feel Rustin's spirit and even understand him in a new way.

    Davidson was impressed with how diverse the crowds were after feeling that Black people were the only ones fighting for the rights of their own communities.

    "I had never seen that many people come together. I felt that people in America really cared about me. It became very real to me then," she said.

    Similarly, Robert Avery, also 15 at the time, and his friends hitchhiked from Alabama with the goal of joining the march no matter what.

    "Look, our plans were to get to Washington and participate in the march. We had no other plans, we had no idea where we were going to stay, when we were going to get there, or any of those things," Avery said.

    Despite not having a detailed plan, Avery and his friends quickly found themselves becoming the focus of multiple interviews about their journey.

    A highlight of his venture was meeting Rustin and Dr Martin Luther King Jr, as Dr King's speech resonated deeply with Avery.

    "I just felt like, wow, he's talking to me about me," Avery said.

    "I think that was the feeling I came away with, from that march, and from that speech, that it was about me, and when I say about me, I mean about us," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley waves as she leaves the stage at a campaign event in South Burlington, Vermont, US, March 3, 2024.
    Nikki Haley wins Washington, DC, Republican primary
    Haley, the only remaining challenger to Donald Trump in the race, won 62.9% of the vote, versus 33.2% captured by the former president
    Tractors and trolleys belonging to farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, are parked on a national highway at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, Feb 15, 2024.
    Indian farmers pause protest march to Delhi
    The protesters will postpone the march until unions hold another round of talks with government ministers
    Police officers and workers erect a barricade on a national highway to stop farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, Feb 12, 2024.
    Indian farmers to march to Delhi after talks with ministers fail
    The march comes months ahead of national elections in which Modi will seek a third term, with farmers forming an influential voting bloc
    Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 4, 2024.
    Grammy viewership jumps on night Taylor Swift sets record
    Television viewership averaged roughly 16.9 million for the three-hour-plus ceremony shown live from Los Angeles, broadcaster CBS said

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?