'Oswald the Lucky Rabbit' returns in his first Disney film in 94 years

Walt Disney Animation Studios has produced its first Oswald the Lucky Rabbit film in 94 years, creating a new animation short of the much loved character said to be a prototype for Mickey Mouse.

"Oswald the Lucky Rabbit" was created by the studio's hand-drawn animation team as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

The short shows Oswald heading into a movie theatre and then finding a way to get in on the big screen action.