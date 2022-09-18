2023 SSC, HSC exams on ‘short’ syllabi, all subjects

The Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate exams in 2023 will be held on revised syllabi and all subjects.
The Inter-Board Coordination Sub-Committee announced the decisions in a notice on Sunday, two days after its Chairman Tapan Kumar Sarker said the exams will be held on full syllabi after the curricula were abridged in 2021 and 2022 due to setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The time limit of this year’s SSC and HSC exams is two hours instead of the usual three hours.
Tests will not be held on some subjects, for which the students will be evaluated on past results.
The government had earlier said the tests will be held on all subjects in 2023 as schools and colleges have continued in-person classes with the coronavirus situation improving.
Usually, SSC candidates get classes on 316 days and HSC examinees 330 days a year. The pandemic shutdown forced the government to cut the number of annual school days to 150 for SSC and 180 for HSC in 2022.