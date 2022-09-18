2023 SSC, HSC exams on ‘short’ syllabi, all subjects

The Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate exams in 2023 will be held on revised syllabi and all subjects.



The Inter-Board Coordination Sub-Committee announced the decisions in a notice on Sunday, two days after its Chairman Tapan Kumar Sarker said the exams will be held on full syllabi after the curricula were abridged in 2021 and 2022 due to setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The time limit of this year’s SSC and HSC exams is two hours instead of the usual three hours.