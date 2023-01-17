    বাংলা

    Zafar Iqbal, Haseena Khan take responsibility for plagiarism spotted in a science schoolbook

    They issue a statement responding to accusations of translating from the National Geographic website

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 01:47 PM

    Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal and Prof Haseena Khan, who were involved in the writing and editing of a seventh-grade science book, have accepted allegations of plagiarism in the board textbook.

    The admission came in a joint statement they released over the issue relating to accusations of lifting and using content on the National Geographic website in the book titled “Anusandhani Path” which follows the new curriculum.

    “I don’t want to say anything more about this. This is enough. The statement is accurate. It makes the matter abundantly clear,” Zafar Iqbal said.

    The allegations caught their attention on Jan 15 through an opinion piece published on the Prothom Alo's website.

    The statement said that the complaint was that parts of some chapters of the book were taken straight from the educational website. This was clear when the sections were compared to what was on the website.

    “It appeared true to us after comparing the sections of the book with the website content,” it added.

    “Many people are involved in writing a textbook, and publishing a book is the fruit of their hard work and sincerity. These authors are held responsible for writing national textbooks in particular. It is disappointing and heartbreaking for our team when such allegations against one of the authors are proven.”

    “Although we are not responsible for writing the section in question, we accept the blame as editors. The book will definitely be revised in the next edition.”

    “The book was an experimental edition this year and there was room for revision and editing the next year. So any rational opinion barring the one being discussed will be viewed with consideration and necessary changes will be made to the book accordingly.”

    Dr Md Mizanur Rahman Khan, Dr Mushtaq Ibn Ayub and Rony Basak were also involved in writing the book. Zafar Iqbal edited it.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina okays scrapping of JSC, JDC exams
    Hasina okays scrapping of JSC exams
    The exams were not included in the national curriculum plan of 2021
    Delay in textbook delivery leaves children heartbroken
    Heartbreaks over textbook delivery delay
    A state minister hopes to distribute all textbooks by the end of January
    Primary students get new textbooks on New Year's Day
    New year, new textbooks for primary students
    State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain distributed books among students in a festive atmosphere
    2022: A turbulent year of education ends with hopes of bridging the learning gap
    2022: A crisis year for the education sector
    Education officials hope to overcome the post-pandemic challenges and continue in-person learning without any disruptions in 2023 to make up for the learning deficit from the last three years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher