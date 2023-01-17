Zafar Iqbal, Haseena Khan take responsibility for plagiarism spotted in a science schoolbook

Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal and Prof Haseena Khan, who were involved in the writing and editing of a seventh-grade science book, have accepted allegations of plagiarism in the board textbook.

The admission came in a joint statement they released over the issue relating to accusations of lifting and using content on the National Geographic website in the book titled “Anusandhani Path” which follows the new curriculum.

“I don’t want to say anything more about this. This is enough. The statement is accurate. It makes the matter abundantly clear,” Zafar Iqbal said.

The allegations caught their attention on Jan 15 through an opinion piece published on the Prothom Alo's website.