SSC exams in 2023 will be held by the end of April

The exams for Secondary School Certificate and equivalent certificates in 2023 will be held by the end of April, two months behind the usual time.
No decision has been taken yet on the Higher Secondary Certificate tests, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee.
“Since the students could not attend classes normally in 2021 and 2022 due to setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in 2023 the tests will be based on a short syllabus,” Tapan said on Wednesday.
He hoped the exams will be completely normal in 2024. "Class activities will continue in full swing from January.
“So there will no longer be short syllabi. From 2024s, the exam will be conducted on full syllabi.”
Prior to the pandemic, the SSC exams used to start in February. This year's exams began on Sep 15, seven months behind the schedule due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and floods.
At that time, the Ministry of Education said that it planned to return to the pre-pandemic schedule next year as a slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 has allowed schools to hold classes normally.
In light of the disruptions to learning, the tests were based on an abridged curriculum of limited subjects and the marks and exam duration were also reduced.
However, the government had earlier said the tests will be held on all subjects in 2023 as schools and colleges have continued in-person classes with the coronavirus situation improving.
Usually, SSC candidates get classes on 316 days and HSC examinees 330 days a year. The pandemic shutdown forced the government to cut the number of annual school days to 150 for SSC and 180 for HSC in 2022.
For this reason, although there will be exams in all subjects, short syllabi have been set for these students.
On Apr 12, Education Minister Dipu Moni said that like in 2022, the SSC exams of 2023 will be held according to the revised curriculum of 150 working days and HSC 180 working days.