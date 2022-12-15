SSC exams in 2023 will be held by the end of April

The exams for Secondary School Certificate and equivalent certificates in 2023 will be held by the end of April, two months behind the usual time.

No decision has been taken yet on the Higher Secondary Certificate tests, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee.

“Since the students could not attend classes normally in 2021 and 2022 due to setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in 2023 the tests will be based on a short syllabus,” Tapan said on Wednesday.