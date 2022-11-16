Secondary school admissions begin via lottery, online applications open

The admission process for government secondary schools and private secondary schools in the metropolitan cities and sadar upazilas for the 2023 academic year has begun.
Online applications opened at 11 am on Wednesday and will be available until 5 pm on Dec 6.
The students will be chosen for admission via a digital lottery after the online application process ends.
The lottery for admission to government schools will be held on Dec 10 and for private schools on Dec 13. All admission-related tasks will be completed by Dec 28.
Since 2020, student admission from grade 1 to grade 9 has been determined via lottery. Previously, the lottery system was only used for grade 1. Students from grade 2 to grade 8 had to sit for an entrance exam for admission, while the ninth graders were always admitted based on their performance in the Junior School Certificate (JSC) exam.
On Monday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a notice saying no schools would distribute admission forms this year or hold any admission tests.
Students have to apply on the TeleTalk website (https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd) for admission to government and private schools.
They will receive a user ID after submitting their applications online. They need to use that ID and deposit Tk 110 as an application fee on a TeleTalk prepaid number.
Those students receiving a user ID by 5 pm on Dec 6 can submit the application fee until 12 am on Dec 7 this year.
They can choose a maximum of five schools they are willing to get admitted to. For first graders, the age must be six years or above.
Children of school teachers and staff will be able to get admission to the schools their parents work at without online application due to an existing quota system.