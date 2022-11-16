    বাংলা

    Secondary school admissions begin via lottery, online applications open

    Applications can be submitted until 5 pm on Dec 6 and students will be chosen via digital lottery for admission

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM

    The admission process for government secondary schools and private secondary schools in the metropolitan cities and sadar upazilas for the 2023 academic year has begun.

    Online applications opened at 11 am on Wednesday and will be available until 5 pm on Dec 6.

    The students will be chosen for admission via a digital lottery after the online application process ends.

    The lottery for admission to government schools will be held on Dec 10 and for private schools on Dec 13. All admission-related tasks will be completed by Dec 28.

    Since 2020, student admission from grade 1 to grade 9 has been determined via lottery. Previously, the lottery system was only used for grade 1. Students from grade 2 to grade 8 had to sit for an entrance exam for admission, while the ninth graders were always admitted based on their performance in the Junior School Certificate (JSC) exam.

    On Monday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a notice saying no schools would distribute admission forms this year or hold any admission tests.

    Students have to apply on the TeleTalk website (https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd) for admission to government and private schools.

    They will receive a user ID after submitting their applications online. They need to use that ID and deposit Tk 110 as an application fee on a TeleTalk prepaid number.

    Those students receiving a user ID by 5 pm on Dec 6 can submit the application fee until 12 am on Dec 7 this year.

    They can choose a maximum of five schools they are willing to get admitted to. For first graders, the age must be six years or above.

    Children of school teachers and staff will be able to get admission to the schools their parents work at without online application due to an existing quota system.

    RELATED STORIES
    Three teachers responsible for question ‘mocking’ writer Anisul Hoque identified 
    Teachers behind question ‘mocking’ Anisul Hoque identified 
    The question described Anisul as an ‘unsuccessful writer who hastily writes for the Ekushey Book Fair’  
    Concerns linger over primary school textbooks as printers haggle for a duty cut
    Concerns linger over primary textbooks
    Printing press owners want import duty to be slashed as the paper price increased
    Dhaka Education Board names 5 teachers responsible for controversial HSC question
    5 teachers responsible for controversial HSC question identified
    The question on the HSC Bangla-1 paper was criticised for fanning communal tension
    Dipu Moni vows action over 'religiously insensitive' question in HSC exam
    Dipu Moni vows action for ‘inflammatory’ HSC question
    A question involving a land dispute among Hindu brothers and an Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice was criticised for being insensitive to religious sensibilities

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher