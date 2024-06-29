Fault forces full shutdown of Adani’s power feed to Bangladesh

Its second unit has been completely shut down due to a fault

Electricity supply from Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s subsidiary Adani Power has been completely halted.

The two units of the Adani's coal-based power plant in Godda in the state of Jharkhand, which supplied 1,400 to 1,500 megawatts or MW of electricity daily to Bangladesh, have ceased operations.

According to Khandakar Mokammel Hossen, a member of the Power Development Board, or PDB, the first unit of the plant was shut down earlier for routine maintenance, and now the second unit has been completely shut down due to a fault found on Friday.

"Since the boiler of the power plant remains hot, the investigation into the fault cannot commence immediately. So, the Adani authorities cannot specify how long it will take to identify and repair the fault," he told bdnews24.com.

The first Adani Power unit with a capacity of 748 MW for mechanical surveillance purposes has been shut down since Jun 25 and may resume operation by Jul 5, according to PDB officials.

In addition, one unit of the 1244-MW Payra thermal power plant in Patuakhali was shut down a few days ago for maintenance.

Multiple active plants being shut down have led to shortages in supply.

On Saturday, the disruptions forced authorities to trigger around 1,000 MW of load shedding to meet the demand for 14,000 MW of electricity during peak hours, according to the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh-PGCB, and PDB.