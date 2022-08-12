Bangladesh mulls extending weekly school holiday amid power crunch

The government is exploring the idea of extending the weekly holiday for schools and educational institutions in a bid to conserve electricity.

While a two-day weekend is set to be introduced in 2023, the authorities are now considering bringing the plan forward in light of the ongoing power crisis, Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Friday.

"We are thinking about implementing a two-day weekend to save electricity. No decision has been made yet, but we are thinking about it. A decision may be announced soon," she told reporters.