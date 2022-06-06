Government suspends PEC exams after scrapping JSC tests
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jun 2022 11:20 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:20 PM BdST
The government has suspended the Primary Education Completion or PEC exams of 2022 after scrapping altogether Junior School Certificate and equivalent tests.
It is still unclear whether the PEC exams for the fifth graders will be held next year. The tests were suspended in the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Primary and Mass Education Secretary Aminul Islam Khan said the ministry decided to suspend the PEC tests again because it is focusing on bridging the gaps created during the shutdown over the pandemic.
A formal announcement will be made later on next year’s exams, he said.
Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Sunday the JSC exams will not be held anymore as a new education system will be implemented in the future.
The new curricula, which aim to ensure less academic pressure and more learning through fun, do not have PEC or JSC tests.
