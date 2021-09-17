Bangladesh extends in-person learning to two days a week for 8th, 9th graders
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2021 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2021 04:38 PM BdST
The government has decided to increase the number of school days for students of grades 8 and 9 to two each week as educational institutions across the reopened after one and half years amid the pandemic.
From Sept 20, students of class 8 will attend school on Sundays and Thursdays while the classes for ninth graders will be held on Saturdays and Wednesdays, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education announced.
The order applies to all government and non-government educational institutions at the secondary level.
Meanwhile, the classes for sixth and seventh graders will go ahead as planned on Tuesdays and Mondays respectively.
The schedule for tenth graders and SSC candidates also remains unchanged. They will have classes six days each week with the SSC exams set to take place later this year.
The government closed schools in March of last year and classes have been conducted online since then. Students across the country returned to the classroom on Sept 12 following the longest ever break in education in national history.
