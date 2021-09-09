Govt orders two classes a day at schools, colleges initially after reopening
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2021 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2021 02:05 AM BdST
The government has ordered the schools and colleges to start with two in-person classes every day after the reopening on Sept 12.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education sent a set of 11 instructions to the institutions on Wednesday for the new routines.
The institutions are reopening after one and a half years of shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
Class Five, SSC and HSC students will return to regular classes while the others will get in-person classes once a week.
The institutions have been asked to make the routines in such a way that the students of different classes can enter and leave at different times.
The routines need to allow the students to follow health rules without crowding.
Daily assembly will be closed for now and the institutions will have to send information to the directorate following a checklist.
