Bangladesh plans in-person class once a week for now

Speaking to the media after inaugurating Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s One Stop Emergency Care on Saturday, the deputy minister said they are hopeful about reopening the schools as per Education Minister Dipu Moni’s announcement.

“Initially we are thinking about holding classes one day per week. This is the plan for now. Our initial plan is to keep the infection rate under control.”

The educational institutions have been closed for one and a half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohibul said the plan to hold the SSC and HSC exams in person and continue the assignments has remained unchanged.

He said reforms to the educational institutions for recovery from the infrastructural losses to the long shutdown will be an ongoing process. “This will be possible while keeping the institutions open.”