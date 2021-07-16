NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2021 03:39 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2021 03:39 AM BdST
The authorities have published the recruitment results to hire over 50,000 teachers at private secondary and higher-secondary institutions.
The Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority or NTRCA published the results recommending the appointment of 51,761 teachers on the websites ntrca.gov.bd or ngi.teletalk.com.bd.
The successful candidates will also receive their results via SMS.
The results for the third round of recruitment have come after a legal hurdle was over.
In March this year, the NTRCA issued a notice to fill up 54,304 vacant posts, including 48,199 under the government’s Monthly Pay Order scheme, at private high schools, colleges, madrasas, technical and business management institutions.
The candidates were supposed to apply between Apr 4 and Apr 30 and submit fees by May 5, but an old case over teacher recruitment forced a halt on the publication of the results. Finally an Appellate Division order on Jun 28 removed the barriers to publish the results.
Education Minister Dipu Moni, in a virtual media conference on Thursday, said the NTRCA recommended appointment of 51,761 candidates.
The results come at a time when the education sector is struggling to move forward due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jobseekers are also complaining about their age crossing the limit for recruitment with most government appointments halted due to the pandemic crisis.
People who applied at the age of 35 years or less in January 2020 were eligible to apply this time.
However, the age-limit was kept flexible for indexed candidates who passed the exams and those who received the registration certificate before Jun 12, 2018.
Before the pandemic, teacher registration tests were held every year under the NTRCA.
