Government suspends HSC exam registration over COVID

A new schedule will be announced later after reviewing the situation, said Exam Controller SM Amirul Islam of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka in a notice on Sunday.

The government in a previous notice on Jun 25 asked the students to complete the registration between Jun 29 and Jul 11 by following the health rules.

The authorities scrapped the eligibility tests in colleges for the HSC examinations, asking the institutions not to charge fees for that from the students.

The doors to educational institutions across the country have remained shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the government has announced plans to reopen schools several times, the state of the pandemic has prevented students from returning to classrooms.

The situation forced the government to suspend the HSC and equivalent exams last year. The students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in the JSC and SSC exams.

Although the education institutes have not been reopened yet, the education ministry is talking about a plan to take HSC exams this year. A shorter syllabus for 2021 HSC examinees has also been published.

The government is yet to take a final decision on the matter as the situation has worsened after a second COVID-19 wave hit Bangladesh.