Government suspends HSC exam registration over COVID
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2021 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 06:45 PM BdST
The government has suspended a plan to register students for the Higher Secondary Certificate exams of 2021 as a surge in coronavirus infections has reached a worrying level.
A new schedule will be announced later after reviewing the situation, said Exam Controller SM Amirul Islam of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka in a notice on Sunday.
The government in a previous notice on Jun 25 asked the students to complete the registration between Jun 29 and Jul 11 by following the health rules.
The authorities scrapped the eligibility tests in colleges for the HSC examinations, asking the institutions not to charge fees for that from the students.
The doors to educational institutions across the country have remained shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the government has announced plans to reopen schools several times, the state of the pandemic has prevented students from returning to classrooms.
The situation forced the government to suspend the HSC and equivalent exams last year. The students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in the JSC and SSC exams.
Although the education institutes have not been reopened yet, the education ministry is talking about a plan to take HSC exams this year. A shorter syllabus for 2021 HSC examinees has also been published.
The government is yet to take a final decision on the matter as the situation has worsened after a second COVID-19 wave hit Bangladesh.
- HSC registration to start on Jun 29
- EU provides €42m to strengthen education system
- Govt plans to launch TV channel for students
- China to unveil tough rules for private tutoring sector
- Student gives up $40,000 scholarship
- Dhaka considers new HSC centres
- Education budget unchanged, again
- They kept schools running as COVID raged
- HSC exam registration begins Jun 29, no eligibility tests in colleges
- European Union provides 42m euros to strengthen Bangladesh’s education system
- Bangladesh plans to launch TV channel for students to prevent learning gap
- China to unveil tough new rules for private tutoring sector
- A high school senior won a $40,000 scholarship. Then she gave it up
- Dhaka weighs new HSC exam centres in pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Bangladesh health minister defends lockdown amid vaccine supply crunch
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- Zafrullah Chowdhury ripped into Tarique Rahman. Then he comes under fire from BNP adherents
- Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum is dead
- Thousands crowd Shimulia ferry port after lockdown notice