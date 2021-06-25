European Union provides 42m euros to strengthen Bangladesh’s education system
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2021 01:57 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2021 01:57 AM BdST
The European Union has transferred €42 million to Bangladesh to support key national reforms in the education sector.
The grant is a recognition of the government’s commitment to the development of human capital, the eradication of poverty and inequalities, along with its commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the EU said in a statement on Thursday.
This is the second disbursement under the EU sector budget support ‘Human Capital Development Programme 2021’, which focuses on strengthening the education and skills sector of Bangladesh with specific focus on primary, as well as on technical and vocational education and training.
In line with the National Education Policy and National Skills Development Policy, the EU support aims to contribute to the government’s own reform agenda and institutional capacity towards a comprehensive education and skills development approach.
"Reaping the maximum benefit of Bangladesh’s demographic dividend will largely depend on an inclusive and equitable quality Primary Education and Technical and Vocational Education system designed to cater for the future job market and employment generation,” said Rensje Teerink, the ambassador of the EU.
“The EU is concerned, however, about the continued school closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the pandemic situation allows it and when effective precautionary measures can be taken, the re-opening of schools must proceed as soon as possible, in particular because access to alternative distant schooling solutions remains a challenge for a large number of students, especially the marginalised ones.”
The programme intends to provide a total of €217 million as budget support linked to jointly agreed performance indicators.
It addresses core elements of system-strengthening and policy development. Technical assistance is also available to support the cluster of institutions responsible to coordinate and deliver education reforms.
The disbursement of this second payment comes after a positive decision of the Budget Support Steering Committee of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development in May 2021.
- EU provides €42m to strengthen education system
- Govt plans to launch TV channel for students
- China to unveil tough rules for private tutoring sector
- Student gives up $40,000 scholarship
- Dhaka considers new HSC centres
- Education budget unchanged, again
- They kept schools running as COVID raged
- Schools restart planned on Jun 13
- European Union provides 42m euros to strengthen Bangladesh’s education system
- Bangladesh plans to launch TV channel for students to prevent learning gap
- China to unveil tough new rules for private tutoring sector
- A high school senior won a $40,000 scholarship. Then she gave it up
- Dhaka weighs new HSC exam centres in pandemic
- Despite pandemic effects, Bangladesh leaves education budget almost unchanged, again
Most Read
- Experts fear COVID catastrophe as positivity rate crosses 20% in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh regulator approves Beximco's plan to sell Tk 30bn sukuk
- Bangladesh ‘considering’ 14-day complete shutdown amid COVID surge
- Defence question Pori Moni’s ‘stock of liquor at home’ at court hearing on remand
- Bangladesh reports 6,058 new virus cases in a day, death toll rises by 81
- Experts call for two-week Bangladesh-wide total shutdown to curb COVID spread
- Britney Spears: ‘I just want my life back’
- New Zealand drub India by 8 wickets to win first ICC World Test Championship
- US seizes unauthorised COVID drugs shipped by plane from Bangladesh, India: report
- Zero tolerance for traffickers of women and children: BGB chief