Online registration for SSC exams from Apr 1, no eligibility tests at schools
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2021 03:47 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 03:47 AM BdST
The government has scrapped eligibility tests at schools for SSC examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic while the registration will be held online from Apr 1.
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka announced the decisions in a notice on its website on Sunday.
A list of probable examinees will be published on the website on Mar 28.
The students can register online for the exams until Apr 7. Registration will also be open from Apr 10 to Apr 14, but with late fees.
The registration fees can be paid within Apr 8 while the deadline for submitting late fees is Apr 15. The students will need to print pay slips from the website and submit the fees at nearby Sonali Bank branches.
The schools and colleges are set to reopen on Mar 30 after a year of shutdown due to the pandemic.
The government cancelled the PEC tests for fifth graders, JSC tests for the eighth graders and annuals exams of other grades last year due to the pandemic. HSC results were published by averaging the scores of JSC and SSC tests.
