Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2021 10:48 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 10:48 AM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the shutdown of schools and educational institutions across the country, except for Kawmi madrasas, until Feb 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The education ministry announced the development in a statement on Sunday.
The government announced the closure of all schools on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Feb 14.
The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of last year's HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.
The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.
