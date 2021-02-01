No shortage of seats for higher studies, UGC says after all pass HSC in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2021 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 04:05 AM BdST
The University Grants Commission or UGC has dispelled fears of a shortage of seats in the colleges and universities to pursue higher studies.
The UGC came up with the assurance in a statement on Sunday after all the students passed HSC assessments of 2020, which were graded without the exams being held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Over 1.36 million students who have cleared the hurdle are now eligible for admission to undergraduate courses.
Per the UGC, the colleges and universities have about 1.32 million seats available for the students.
Of these, 70,095 seats are up for grabs in 39 public universities, 203,675 in private universities, 872,815 in colleges under the National University, 60,000 in Islamic and Arabic universities, 77,756 under the Open University, 440 in two international universities, and around 10,500 seats in medical and dental colleges, according to UGC.
Besides these, there are 23,330 seats in the seven colleges affiliated to Dhaka University, 720 in four engineering colleges, 720 in six textile colleges, 5,600 in public and private nursing and midwifery institutions, 654 in 14 marine and aeronautical colleges, 3,500 in institutions affiliated to Dhaka and Rajshahi universities, and 290 seats in colleges under Chattogram University.
“There will be no shortage of seats at the universities and affiliated colleges across the country to enrol for higher studies,” said Professor Muhammad Alamgir, a member of the UGC.
“But, there will be fierce competition among the students for securing admission to their preferred institutions and departments,” Alamgir added.
Universities across Bangladesh have begun the process to take in students for undergraduate courses.
