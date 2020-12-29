Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2020 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 04:43 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni has indicated that schools and educational institutions could be reopened in February next year after more than nine months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The government closed all schools across Bangladesh on Mar 17 amid the coronavirus outbreak. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Jan 16.
In a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, Dipu Moni said the government is working to bring SSC candidates back to the classroom from February to April next year.
As the full syllabus of SSC and equivalent exams of 2021 could not be covered, students will be taught on the basis of customised curriculum, the minister added.
"If the situation is favourable, we will try to hold the SSC exams in June 2021. We will try to reopen the schools. Students of class 10 and 12 should be able to take exams based on the new syllabus."
Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to hold in-person classes for HSC candidates from February to May, with the government planning to hold the HSC exams from July-August, according to Dipu Moni.
